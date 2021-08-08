Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 43,255 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Kirby worth $19,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after buying an additional 376,614 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after buying an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after buying an additional 146,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after buying an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,031,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

