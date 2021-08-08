Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,447 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Helen of Troy worth $18,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,017,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HELE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $226.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.28. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

