Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 453.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.82. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 279.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

