Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.74 Million Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $4,548,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 78.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 26.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 47.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 359,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 115,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

