Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Renasant worth $18,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Renasant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Renasant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RNST shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

