Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.20. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

