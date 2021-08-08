PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) CFO Purchases $107,225.00 in Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $740,152.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20.
PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
