PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) CFO Purchases $107,225.00 in Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $740,152.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $2,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $6,880,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

