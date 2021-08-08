Project Inverse Price Hits $0.0255 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Project Inverse has a market cap of $666,557.69 and $2.13 million worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00127024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00148016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,341.96 or 1.00260597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.06 or 0.00784718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,129,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

