Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post $310.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $323.10 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $266.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of PFPT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.90. 779,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,036. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.20. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,394,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 29.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,886,000 after buying an additional 334,340 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 3.2% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,403,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,578,000 after buying an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,664,000 after buying an additional 163,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.