ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 720,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.51. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

