Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Raised to $60.00 at HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.55.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

