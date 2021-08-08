Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TARA opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo purchased 9,893 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

