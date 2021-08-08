Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.50. Proto Labs reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

PRLB stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 214,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,767. Proto Labs has a one year low of $76.44 and a one year high of $286.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

