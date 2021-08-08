Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 896,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.01.

PRVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

