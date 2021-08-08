Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $296.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

