Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Lowered to $105.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PRU. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.33.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $104.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.