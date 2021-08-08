Pulmonx Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pulmonx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pulmonx’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -18.39. Pulmonx has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $69.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Florin bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at $222,011.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock worth $97,378,449. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $27,590,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 473,521 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,623,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Pulmonx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the period. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,525,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.