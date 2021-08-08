Pyxis Tankers (PXS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.