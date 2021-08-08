Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Issued By William Blair

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Shares of CW opened at $120.65 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $83.04 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

