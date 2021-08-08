Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.75. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

