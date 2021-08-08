Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.50 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, April 30th.

BHC opened at C$33.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of C$19.88 and a 52 week high of C$43.97. The firm has a market cap of C$12.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38.

In related news, Director Amy Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.96, for a total value of C$463,070.58.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

