Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Raised by Analyst

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDSI. Roth Capital decreased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.71. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 115,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

