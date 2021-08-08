Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Cut by Analyst

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of DaVita in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.37. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 59.83% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE:DVA opened at $133.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,617,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DaVita by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 203.1% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 285,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,175 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

