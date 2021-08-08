Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Increased by Analyst

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

ETSY stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $113,345.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,049.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,817,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $114,962,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $72,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.