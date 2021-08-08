Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Cut by William Blair

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insperity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Insperity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 209.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $57,658,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 139,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

