Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TravelCenters of America Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for TravelCenters of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Shares of TA stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $561.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 646.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 199,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 53.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

