Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $181.16 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $119.28 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.