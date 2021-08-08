Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Boosted by Oppenheimer

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.78). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of XFOR opened at $6.10 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a market cap of $151.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $37,973.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,655 shares of company stock worth $260,332 in the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.