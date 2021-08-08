Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Reduced by B. Riley

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cumulus Media in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.51.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.