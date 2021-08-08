Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Raised by Analyst

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $77.57 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.00.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

