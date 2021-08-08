QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.89. QCR posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 24.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on QCR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

QCRH stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $797.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.81. QCR has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $50.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth $212,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

