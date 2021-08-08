Quantum (QMCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. On average, analysts expect Quantum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,011.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $808,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,545,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,456,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,164 shares of company stock worth $2,041,083. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

