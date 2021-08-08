Quantum (QMCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. On average, analysts expect Quantum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.
Quantum Company Profile
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.
