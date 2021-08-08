QuarkChain (QKC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.78 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $123.80 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00052729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.45 or 0.00822971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00098900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00039549 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.