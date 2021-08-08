QuickX Protocol (QCX) Market Cap Reaches $7.91 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00051920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.41 or 0.00816256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00098008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00039583 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

