Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upped their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

Rapid7 stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,723,000 after purchasing an additional 93,177 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after acquiring an additional 217,987 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

