Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.40 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Rapid7 stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.49. 481,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,920. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.52.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,756 shares of company stock worth $6,929,311. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

