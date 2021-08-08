Raymond James Boosts Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Price Target to C$32.50

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James to C$32.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of VFF opened at C$12.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of C$5.71 and a 12 month high of C$25.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,494.00.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

