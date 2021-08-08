Raymond James Downgrades Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to Market Perform

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -744.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

