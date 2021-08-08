Raymond James Raises Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Price Target to C$16.00

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Chesswood Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $10.60 target price on the stock.

CHWWF stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $11.21.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

