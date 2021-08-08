Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$2.75 target price on the stock.
Shares of CXB stock opened at C$1.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$529.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
