Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$2.75 target price on the stock.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$1.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$529.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

