Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$4.25 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s current price.

KEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.90.

TSE:KEL opened at C$3.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$601.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.34 and a 12 month high of C$3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.31.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

