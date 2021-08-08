Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.59 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.32.

