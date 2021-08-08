Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in PACCAR by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $79.97 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

