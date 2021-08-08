Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $441,000 Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

NYSE:TRN opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.