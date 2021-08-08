Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $573,000 Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $94.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.77.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.