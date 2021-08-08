Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 52.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROAD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after buying an additional 1,597,941 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after buying an additional 577,474 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,744,000 after purchasing an additional 337,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at about $8,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

