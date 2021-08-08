Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after buying an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CBRE Group by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $78,374,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,146,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,735,000 after acquiring an additional 575,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $97.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.08 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.