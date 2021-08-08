Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 13,395 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Relx were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Relx by 68.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 157.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Relx by 215.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Relx by 847.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 293.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RELX. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.16%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.