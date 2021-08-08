Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE RYAM opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.35 million, a PE ratio of -178.96 and a beta of 3.76. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,070,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 667,605 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

