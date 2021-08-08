Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in DISH Network by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in DISH Network by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.46.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.